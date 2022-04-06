AT&T (NYSE:T) Now Covered by Analysts at Moffett Nathanson

Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a $19.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

T has been the topic of several other research reports. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a peer perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on AT&T from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup dropped their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Cowen dropped their target price on AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on AT&T from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.95.

T stock opened at $23.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $170.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.79 and a 200-day moving average of $24.78. AT&T has a 12-month low of $22.02 and a 12-month high of $33.88.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that AT&T will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.278 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 75.36%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,740,054,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 92.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 53,832,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,469,084,000 after purchasing an additional 25,849,299 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3,382.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,733,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $460,844,000 after purchasing an additional 18,195,486 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 114.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,359,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $574,644,000 after purchasing an additional 12,483,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 520,767,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,065,940,000 after purchasing an additional 11,916,885 shares during the last quarter. 51.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

