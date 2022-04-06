AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AudioCodes Ltd. is a vendor of advanced voice networking and media processing solutions for the digital workplace. AudioCodes enables enterprises and service providers to build and operate all-IP voice networks for unified communications, contact centers, and hosted business services. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AUDC. Sidoti upgraded AudioCodes from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays dropped their target price on AudioCodes from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on AudioCodes in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on AudioCodes from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AudioCodes has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.00.

NASDAQ AUDC opened at $25.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $832.82 million, a PE ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.76. AudioCodes has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $37.35.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $66.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.22 million. AudioCodes had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 18.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts predict that AudioCodes will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from AudioCodes’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.17. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. AudioCodes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,137 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AudioCodes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Cim LLC lifted its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 7,521 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,745 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in shares of AudioCodes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. 51.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AudioCodes Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. It offers solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications environments, work-from-home agents and contact centers, voice and telephony AI-based applications, and service provider business services.

