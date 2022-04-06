Augmedix, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUGX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Augmedix, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUGX – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AUGX shares. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Augmedix in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Augmedix in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Augmedix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of Augmedix stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,822. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.49. Augmedix has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $7.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AUGX. Redmile Group LLC bought a new stake in Augmedix during the 4th quarter worth about $45,298,000. DCM International VI Ltd. bought a new stake in Augmedix during the 4th quarter worth about $13,980,000. American Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Augmedix during the 4th quarter worth about $1,575,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Augmedix during the 4th quarter worth about $1,351,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Augmedix during the 4th quarter worth about $342,000. 56.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Augmedix, Inc provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. It offers software that is compatible with off-the-shelf, mobile client devices, which enables clinicians to communicate with remotely located documentation specialists (RDSs). The company's services include Augmedix Live, a real time service, in which RDSs provide medical documentation and live clinical support services; and Augmedix Notes, a non-real time product where RDSs offer medical documentation based upon recorded visits.

