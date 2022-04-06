Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA) Shares Gap Up to $21.25

Shares of Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.25, but opened at $22.73. Aura Biosciences shares last traded at $22.73, with a volume of 38 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Aura Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aura Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.72.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AURA. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aura Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Aura Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Aura Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Aura Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Aura Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. 46.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA)

Aura Biosciences, Inc operates as a biotechnology company that develops therapies to treat cancer. The company develops virus-like drug conjugates (VDC) technology platform to treat tumors of high unmet need in ocular and urologic oncology. Its AU-011, a VDC candidate, is being developed for the first line treatment of primary choroidal melanoma, a rare disease with no drugs approved.

