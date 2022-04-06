Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $19.77

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZBY – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.77 and traded as high as $20.72. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group shares last traded at $20.43, with a volume of 46,220 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited provides various banking and financial products and services in Australia and internationally. Its Australia Retail and Commercial division offers various products and services to consumer customers through the branch network, mortgage specialists, contact centers, self-service channels, and third-party brokers, as well as financial planning services.

