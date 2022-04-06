Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Price Target Cut to GBX 514

Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 532 ($6.98) to GBX 514 ($6.74) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Auto Trader Group from GBX 630 ($8.26) to GBX 598 ($7.84) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Auto Trader Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Auto Trader Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Auto Trader Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $371.42.

Get Auto Trader Group alerts:

OTCMKTS:ATDRY opened at $2.17 on Monday. Auto Trader Group has a 12 month low of $1.91 and a 12 month high of $2.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.23.

Auto Trader Group Plc engages in the digital automotive business. It offers online procurement site for automotive. The firm sells cars, bikes, vans, motor homes, caravans, and trucks. It also offers automotive insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Trade, Consumer Services, and Manufacturer and Agency.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Auto Trader Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Trader Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.