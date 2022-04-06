Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $556.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Auto Trader Group from GBX 630 ($8.26) to GBX 598 ($7.84) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Auto Trader Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Auto Trader Group in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Auto Trader Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Auto Trader Group from GBX 532 ($6.98) to GBX 514 ($6.74) in a research note on Monday.

Shares of OTCMKTS ATDRY opened at $2.17 on Wednesday. Auto Trader Group has a twelve month low of $1.91 and a twelve month high of $2.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.23.

Auto Trader Group Plc engages in the digital automotive business. It offers online procurement site for automotive. The firm sells cars, bikes, vans, motor homes, caravans, and trucks. It also offers automotive insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Trade, Consumer Services, and Manufacturer and Agency.

