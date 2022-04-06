AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 5,469 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 107.7% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 26,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 13,904 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the fourth quarter worth $388,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the fourth quarter worth $232,000. 91.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AN has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded AutoNation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on AutoNation in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AutoNation from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.00.

In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 55,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.12, for a total value of $5,487,084.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 9,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.07, for a total value of $957,941.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,846 shares of company stock worth $9,433,205. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AN stock opened at $97.94 on Wednesday. AutoNation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.32 and a fifty-two week high of $133.48. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 50.46% and a net margin of 5.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 20.06 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

