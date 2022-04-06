Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) Position Trimmed by Dfpg Investments LLC

Dfpg Investments LLC lessened its position in Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Avaya were worth $181,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avaya by 127.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Avaya in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avaya in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Avaya by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Avaya by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Avaya stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.43. 12,110 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 817,905. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.70. Avaya Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $11.42 and a twelve month high of $31.72. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -12.49 and a beta of 1.50.

Avaya ( NYSE:AVYA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.27). Avaya had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a positive return on equity of 59.67%. The business had revenue of $713.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Avaya Holdings Corp. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Avaya from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. BWS Financial cut their target price on shares of Avaya from $40.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Avaya from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Avaya from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.13.

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and collaboration (UCC), and contact center (CC) platforms, applications, and devices.

