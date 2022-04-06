Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Hits New 12-Month Low at $3.14

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.14 and last traded at $3.23, with a volume of 15692 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.24.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AVAH shares. Barclays cut their price target on Aveanna Healthcare from $16.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Aveanna Healthcare from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aveanna Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Aveanna Healthcare from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Aveanna Healthcare from $12.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.90.

Get Aveanna Healthcare alerts:

The company has a market cap of $591.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.41.

Aveanna Healthcare ( NASDAQ:AVAH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). Aveanna Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 11.03% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. On average, research analysts forecast that Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,025,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,585,000 after purchasing an additional 234,645 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,032,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Aveanna Healthcare by 67.5% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,335,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746,788 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in Aveanna Healthcare in the third quarter worth approximately $1,365,000. Institutional investors own 67.39% of the company’s stock.

Aveanna Healthcare Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVAH)

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Aveanna Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aveanna Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.