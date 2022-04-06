Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) Receives $29.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.50.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CDMO shares. TheStreet downgraded Avid Bioservices from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Avid Bioservices from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Avid Bioservices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Avid Bioservices in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on Avid Bioservices from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

In other news, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.81, for a total transaction of $94,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 3,214 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total value of $69,358.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,147 shares of company stock worth $609,741 in the last ninety days. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Avid Bioservices by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Avid Bioservices by 25.8% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDMO opened at $19.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 122.13 and a beta of 2.18. Avid Bioservices has a 1 year low of $16.03 and a 1 year high of $34.51.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $31.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.00 million. Avid Bioservices had a return on equity of 27.58% and a net margin of 12.13%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avid Bioservices will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. It produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

