Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.26 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) will post $1.26 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Avient’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.28 billion. Avient reported sales of $1.16 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Avient will report full-year sales of $5.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.08 billion to $5.12 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $5.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.15 billion to $5.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Avient.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Avient had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Avient from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Avient from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Avient from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVNT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avient during the 4th quarter worth about $199,711,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Avient by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,450,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,936,000 after purchasing an additional 29,701 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Avient by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,335,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,349,000 after purchasing an additional 352,512 shares in the last quarter. Marquard & Bahls AG acquired a new position in shares of Avient in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $182,885,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Avient by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,584,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,801,000 after purchasing an additional 256,207 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AVNT traded down $2.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.25. The stock had a trading volume of 22,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,694. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.59. Avient has a twelve month low of $43.69 and a twelve month high of $61.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.237 per share. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.15%.

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

