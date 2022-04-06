Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Shares Gap Down to $65.59

Shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $65.59, but opened at $63.17. Axcelis Technologies shares last traded at $63.81, with a volume of 334 shares.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ACLS. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The company introduced two new target business models at its analyst day for ~$850M and $1B in annual revenue, which are targeted to drive EPS of ~$4.25 and ~$5.60 respectively, Schwab tells investors in a research note. Schwab remains very encouraged by the company’s newly outlined target models for multiyear growth and material earnings leverage to targeted EPS levels more than double 2021 expectations at the company’s $1B target model. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s investor day presentation that featured an update on its business and introduced two new target models, raising its near-term revenue guidance outlook to $850. Bolton adds that the strong growth in the implant-intensive mature market segment and overall WFE growth have increased the ion implant total addressable market to about $2B. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $87.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.80.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 1.55.

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.21. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The company had revenue of $205.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Axcelis Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.81, for a total transaction of $218,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin J. Brewer sold 8,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total transaction of $612,206.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,636 shares of company stock worth $1,799,316 in the last quarter. 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,011,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $373,667,000 after purchasing an additional 48,022 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC lifted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 8.2% during the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,890,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,913,000 after purchasing an additional 143,034 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 0.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,609,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,676,000 after purchasing an additional 6,176 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 727,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,222,000 after purchasing an additional 110,764 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 3.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 690,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,476,000 after purchasing an additional 22,424 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

