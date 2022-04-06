Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $2.75 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.77% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Axcella Health Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is engaged in the research and development of novel multifactorial interventions to support health and address dysregulated metabolism. The company’s principal candidate consists of AXA1665, AXA1125, AXA1957, AXA2678 and AXA4010 which are in clinical stage. Axcella Health Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Several other analysts have also commented on AXLA. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Axcella Health in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Axcella Health from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axcella Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXLA opened at $2.60 on Monday. Axcella Health has a 1-year low of $1.44 and a 1-year high of $5.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.18 million, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.08 and its 200-day moving average is $2.45. The company has a current ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.01). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Axcella Health will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David R. Epstein bought 26,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.91 per share, for a total transaction of $49,999.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Des Produits Nestle S. Societe bought 3,141,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.91 per share, with a total value of $5,999,999.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 3,230,366 shares of company stock worth $6,169,999. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Axcella Health by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 140,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Axcella Health by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 6,439 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axcella Health in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axcella Health in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axcella Health by 579.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 92,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 79,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.84% of the company’s stock.

Axcella Health, Inc is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of treatment for diseases and improves health using endogenous metabolic modulator, or EMM, and compositions. Its product pipeline includes AXA1665, for the reduction in risk of recurrent overt hepatic encephalopathy, and AXA1125, for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

