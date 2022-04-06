AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AZEK. Zelman & Associates started coverage on shares of AZEK in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of AZEK from $47.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Stephens upgraded AZEK from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and cut their target price for the company from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group started coverage on AZEK in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on AZEK from $54.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AZEK currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.82.

Get AZEK alerts:

AZEK stock opened at $23.98 on Tuesday. AZEK has a twelve month low of $23.48 and a twelve month high of $51.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.47 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.20.

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $259.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.70 million. AZEK had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 8.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that AZEK will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Paul J. Kardish purchased 9,100 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.33 per share, for a total transaction of $276,003.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Vernon J. Nagel acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.14 per share, for a total transaction of $100,560.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 32,065 shares of company stock worth $946,833 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZEK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AZEK in the 4th quarter worth $30,146,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of AZEK by 140.8% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of AZEK by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,813,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,479,000 after purchasing an additional 300,895 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in AZEK by 169.2% in the 4th quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 67,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 42,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new position in AZEK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,742,000. 98.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AZEK (Get Rating)

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.