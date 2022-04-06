Azuki Price Tops $0.0824 (AZUKI)

Azuki (AZUKI) traded down 23.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 6th. Azuki has a market capitalization of $930,002.40 and $69,648.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Azuki coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0824 or 0.00000184 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Azuki has traded up 156.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Azuki

Azuki’s total supply is 11,310,690 coins and its circulating supply is 11,284,984 coins. Azuki’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Azuki’s official website is dokidoki.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. AZUKI is a secondary token created for the up-coming Doki Doki NFT DaPP and full-service NFT platform. “

Azuki Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azuki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Azuki should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Azuki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

