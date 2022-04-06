AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.150-$3.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $890 million-$910 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $906.29 million.

AZZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AZZ from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AZZ from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of AZZ opened at $47.89 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.37. AZZ has a 52 week low of $44.50 and a 52 week high of $58.59.

AZZ ( NYSE:AZZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. AZZ had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $231.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AZZ will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 24th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. AZZ’s payout ratio is currently 21.79%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in AZZ by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in AZZ by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 5,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of AZZ by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in AZZ by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in AZZ by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 71,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,936,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Metal Coatings.

