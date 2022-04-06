B. Riley Weighs in on Skillsoft Corp.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SKIL)

Skillsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Skillsoft in a research note issued on Monday, April 4th. B. Riley analyst R. Sharma anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for Skillsoft’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Get Skillsoft alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SKIL. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Skillsoft from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Skillsoft from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of Skillsoft in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Skillsoft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

SKIL opened at $5.48 on Tuesday. Skillsoft has a 12 month low of $5.47 and a 12 month high of $12.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKIL. Naspers Ltd. purchased a new position in Skillsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $457,500,000. Paradice Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Skillsoft by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 11,211,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,061,000 after buying an additional 1,300,598 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Skillsoft in the 3rd quarter worth $33,102,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Skillsoft by 171.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,351,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in Skillsoft by 113.8% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,584,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,495,000 after acquiring an additional 843,185 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.93% of the company’s stock.

Skillsoft Company Profile (Get Rating)

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Skillsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skillsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.