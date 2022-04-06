Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Ballantyne Strong stock opened at $3.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.95 million, a P/E ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.25. Ballantyne Strong has a one year low of $2.42 and a one year high of $5.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.97.
About Ballantyne Strong (Get Rating)
