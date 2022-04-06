Banca Mediolanum (OTCMKTS:BNCDY) Price Target Cut to €10.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Banca Mediolanum (OTCMKTS:BNCDY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Barclays from €11.50 ($12.64) to €10.00 ($10.99) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of BNCDY opened at $16.76 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.19 and its 200-day moving average is $19.45. Banca Mediolanum has a 12 month low of $15.48 and a 12 month high of $23.21.
Banca Mediolanum Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Banca Mediolanum (BNCDY)
- Trading Volume is Picking Up On These 3 Buys
- 3 Swing Trades With Good Upside
- Chevron Is Moving Higher On Analyst Upgrades
- Why Did Acuity Brands, Inc Fall After Strong Q2 Results?
- Time to Get in the Zone, AutoZone Stock
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Banca Mediolanum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banca Mediolanum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.