Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) will announce $1.09 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Banner’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.13 and the lowest is $1.03. Banner posted earnings per share of $1.33 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 18%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Banner will report full-year earnings of $4.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $4.90. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $5.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Banner.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.27. Banner had a net margin of 32.62% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $146.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Banner in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Banner from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th.

BANR traded down $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.78. 142,644 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,951. Banner has a fifty-two week low of $49.10 and a fifty-two week high of $66.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.59. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a positive change from Banner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is 30.50%.

In other Banner news, Director David I. Matson sold 1,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total transaction of $106,122.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kenneth William Johnson sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $178,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Banner by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,264,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,736,000 after acquiring an additional 56,029 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Banner by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 879,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,381,000 after acquiring an additional 80,055 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Banner by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 685,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,577,000 after purchasing an additional 21,266 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Banner by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 647,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,305,000 after purchasing an additional 34,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Banner by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 414,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,150,000 after acquiring an additional 124,888 shares during the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

