Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Shares Gap Up to $9.01

Shares of Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.01, but opened at $9.47. Baozun shares last traded at $10.10, with a volume of 23,202 shares.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Baozun from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Baozun in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Baozun from $14.50 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Baozun from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.30 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baozun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Baozun currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.55.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Baozun ( NASDAQ:BZUN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The technology company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.10. Baozun had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Baozun Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Baozun by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Baozun by 94.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Baozun by 428.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Baozun by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Baozun by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.21% of the company’s stock.

About Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN)

Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, online store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment.

