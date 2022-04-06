Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Baozun is the leading brand e-commerce service partner that helps brands execute their e-commerce strategies in China by selling their goods directly to customers online or by providing services to assist with their e-commerce operations. The Company’s integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass all aspects of the e-commerce value chain, covering IT solutions, store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing and fulfillment. Leveraging its mastery of the four Is – interpretation, implementation, integration and innovation, the Company delivers omni-channel solutions to create seamless shopping experience across various touch points online and offline, enabling optimal and consistent branding and generating sales results that reflect its brand partners’ unique e-commerce proposition. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Baozun from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 14th. HSBC lowered their price objective on Baozun from $14.50 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Baozun in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Baozun from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.30 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.55.

Shares of BZUN traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 550,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,413,090. The stock has a market capitalization of $625.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.14. Baozun has a one year low of $5.41 and a one year high of $38.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.92.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The technology company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Baozun had a negative return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Baozun will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Baozun by 428.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Baozun by 94.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baozun in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baozun by 322.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 3,804 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Baozun in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.21% of the company’s stock.

