Barclays Boosts EnQuest (LON:ENQ) Price Target to GBX 40

EnQuest (LON:ENQ – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Barclays from GBX 25 ($0.33) to GBX 40 ($0.52) in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.42% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 35 ($0.46) price target on shares of EnQuest in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.
LON ENQ opened at GBX 32.15 ($0.42) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 24.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 22.32. The firm has a market capitalization of £606.32 million and a P/E ratio of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 394.43. EnQuest has a 12-month low of GBX 15.16 ($0.20) and a 12-month high of GBX 32.30 ($0.42).
EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas production and development company. The company explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Magnus, Kraken, Scolty/Crathes, Greater Kittiwake Area, Alba, Dons area, and Alma/Galia.
