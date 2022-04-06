Barclays Increases Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Price Target to 340.00

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Barclays from 300.00 to 340.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EQNR. Berenberg Bank cut Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Equinor ASA from $30.67 to $31.80 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. HSBC upgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Equinor ASA from $27.37 to $35.66 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.28.

Shares of Equinor ASA stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.41. 215,171 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,535,691. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.00. Equinor ASA has a 1-year low of $18.44 and a 1-year high of $38.49.

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.14. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Equinor ASA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,007,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Equinor ASA by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,480,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548,646 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Equinor ASA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Equinor ASA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. increased its position in Equinor ASA by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 17,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

