Barclays Increases Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Price Target to 340.00

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Barclays from 300.00 to 340.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EQNR. Berenberg Bank cut Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Equinor ASA from $30.67 to $31.80 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. HSBC upgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Equinor ASA from $27.37 to $35.66 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.28.
Shares of Equinor ASA stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.41. 215,171 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,535,691. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.00. Equinor ASA has a 1-year low of $18.44 and a 1-year high of $38.49.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Equinor ASA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,007,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Equinor ASA by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,480,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548,646 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Equinor ASA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Equinor ASA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. increased its position in Equinor ASA by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 17,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.51% of the company’s stock.
About Equinor ASA (Get Rating)
Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.
