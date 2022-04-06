Barclays Increases St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) Price Target to GBX 1,767

St. James’s Place (LON:STJ – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Barclays from GBX 1,765 ($23.15) to GBX 1,767 ($23.17) in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 20.90% from the stock’s current price.

STJ has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,700 ($22.30) to GBX 1,600 ($20.98) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,348 ($17.68) to GBX 1,900 ($24.92) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,610 ($21.11) to GBX 1,680 ($22.03) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,655.78 ($21.72).

Get St. James's Place alerts:

St. James’s Place stock opened at GBX 1,461.50 ($19.17) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,442.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,536.94. St. James’s Place has a 12 month low of GBX 1,156.50 ($15.17) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,742.50 ($22.85). The company has a market capitalization of £7.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84.

In other news, insider Andrew Croft acquired 134 shares of St. James’s Place stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,464 ($19.20) per share, for a total transaction of £1,961.76 ($2,572.80). Also, insider Ian Gascoigne sold 29,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,280 ($16.79), for a total value of £380,441.60 ($498,939.80).

About St. James’s Place (Get Rating)

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for St. James's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. James's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.