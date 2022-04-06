Barclays Lowers Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Price Target to SEK 230

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Barclays from SEK 255 to SEK 230 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

SDVKY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 267 to SEK 275 in a report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 270 to SEK 285 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 275 to SEK 290 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.00.

Shares of Sandvik AB (publ) stock opened at $21.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.33. Sandvik AB has a 1-year low of $18.74 and a 1-year high of $29.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.97.

Sandvik AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SDVKY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. Sandvik AB (publ) had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 19.37%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sandvik AB will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SDVKY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) during the 4th quarter valued at about $543,000. Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 150,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,911,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881,019 shares during the period. 0.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, rock processing, manufacturing and machining, and materials technology in Sweden and internationally. The company offers mining and rock solutions, including drill rigs, underground loaders and trucks, rock drills and other tools, and parts and services, as well as digital and sustainability solutions; and rock processing applications, which include crushing, screening, feeding, breaking, demolition, and recycling.

