BARK (NYSE:BARK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BARK (NYSE:BARK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ORIGINAL BARK is a dog-centric company. It devoted to making dogs happy with the products, services and content. ORIGINAL BARK, formerly known as Northern Star Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on BARK from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on BARK from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.64.

Shares of NYSE:BARK opened at $3.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.46 and a 200 day moving average of $4.80. BARK has a 12-month low of $2.63 and a 12-month high of $13.57.

BARK (NYSE:BARK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BARK will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BARK. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BARK during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,629,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of BARK during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BARK during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,554,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of BARK during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of BARK during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,091,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

BARK Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Original BARK Company, a dog-centric company, provides products, services, and content for dogs. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Commerce. The company serves dogs through monthly subscription services. It offers monthly themed box of toys and treats under the BarkBox and Super Chewer names; personalized meal plans under the BARK Eats name; health and wellness products under the BARK Bright name; and dog beds, bowls, collars, harnesses, and leashes under the BARK Home brand.

