Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $774.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BTDPY shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Barratt Developments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 800 ($10.49) to GBX 780 ($10.23) in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Barratt Developments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Barratt Developments from GBX 861 ($11.29) to GBX 832 ($10.91) in a report on Friday, January 14th.

OTCMKTS BTDPY traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.52. 67,747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,981. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.52 and its 200-day moving average is $17.62. Barratt Developments has a 12-month low of $13.52 and a 12-month high of $23.86.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.2569 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 5.77%.

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

