Barrington Research Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of IAA in a report issued on Wednesday, March 30th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now expects that the company will earn $0.51 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.47. Barrington Research currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for IAA’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

IAA (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61. IAA had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 129.04%. The company had revenue of $548.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on IAA. Guggenheim cut shares of IAA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IAA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of IAA from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet cut shares of IAA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of IAA from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.67.

Shares of IAA opened at $38.26 on Monday. IAA has a 12 month low of $31.32 and a 12 month high of $64.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.70 and its 200-day moving average is $47.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in IAA in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in IAA in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in IAA in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in IAA by 124.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of IAA during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John W. Kett bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.28 per share, with a total value of $161,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Kamin purchased 132,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.61 per share, for a total transaction of $4,704,081.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 220,100 shares of company stock worth $7,729,181. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focus on a diverse set of global customers, providing buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

