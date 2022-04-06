Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.43 Billion

Analysts expect that Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.43 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Bath & Body Works’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.44 billion. Bath & Body Works posted sales of $3.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 52.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bath & Body Works will report full-year sales of $8.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.04 billion to $8.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $8.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.43 billion to $8.92 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Bath & Body Works.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 115.32% and a net margin of 14.13%. Bath & Body Works’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on BBWI. B. Riley decreased their target price on Bath & Body Works from $91.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Bath & Body Works from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bath & Body Works from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.89.

BBWI traded down $0.91 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.91. 4,983,416 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,532,098. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.45. The company has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.74. Bath & Body Works has a 1 year low of $45.46 and a 1 year high of $82.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Bath & Body Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.26%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EWG Elevate Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 11,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 71,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,963,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bath & Body Works (BBWI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.