Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Shares Bought by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,217 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $1,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the third quarter valued at $56,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the third quarter valued at $228,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the third quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Bausch Health Companies by 11.1% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BHC. TheStreet lowered shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

Shares of Bausch Health Companies stock opened at $23.23 on Wednesday. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.70 and a twelve month high of $34.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.75.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 11.24% and a negative return on equity of 708.85%. Bausch Health Companies’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Bausch Health Companies news, insider Joseph F. Gordon sold 3,889 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.76, for a total value of $84,624.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Spurr sold 3,251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $86,574.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,324 shares of company stock worth $429,751 over the last ninety days. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

