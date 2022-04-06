Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.80.

BTEGF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Baytex Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Baytex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$4.75 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

OTCMKTS:BTEGF traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.39. 379,731 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 638,224. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.51. Baytex Energy has a one year low of $0.97 and a one year high of $5.15. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 2.72.

Baytex Energy ( OTCMKTS:BTEGF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $438.25 million for the quarter. Baytex Energy had a return on equity of 32.11% and a net margin of 87.37%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Baytex Energy will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Texas, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties comprise the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

