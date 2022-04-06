BBTV Holdings Inc. (TSE:BBTV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

BBTV Holdings Inc. (TSE:BBTV – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$11.50.

Several brokerages recently commented on BBTV. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of BBTV from C$11.00 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of BBTV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$11.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of BBTV from C$18.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Monday, March 28th.

Get BBTV alerts:

Shares of TSE:BBTV traded down C$0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$2.46. The stock had a trading volume of 80,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,790. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of C$50.95 million and a PE ratio of -1.65. BBTV has a 12-month low of C$1.92 and a 12-month high of C$10.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$2.66 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.72.

BBTV Holdings Inc, a media and technology company, provides end-to-end management, distribution, and monetization solutions through the VISO platform to individual content creators and media companies. Its Base solution includes content optimization and discovery to increase content viewership, engagement, and performance; collaboration and fan engagement to connect the community of influencers; audience development and educational services comprises resources for influencers to stay informed and make decisions about their content; analytics and insights; and partner experience that provides support for influencers to address their needs, including reporting, payments, and support.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BBTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BBTV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.