BBTV Holdings Inc. (TSE:BBTV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of BBTV Holdings Inc. (TSE:BBTV – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$11.50.

Several brokerages recently commented on BBTV. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of BBTV from C$18.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of BBTV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$11.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on shares of BBTV from C$11.00 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

TSE:BBTV traded down C$0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$2.46. 80,530 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,790. The company has a market capitalization of C$50.95 million and a P/E ratio of -1.65. BBTV has a 12 month low of C$1.92 and a 12 month high of C$10.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.72.

BBTV Holdings Inc, a media and technology company, provides end-to-end management, distribution, and monetization solutions through the VISO platform to individual content creators and media companies. Its Base solution includes content optimization and discovery to increase content viewership, engagement, and performance; collaboration and fan engagement to connect the community of influencers; audience development and educational services comprises resources for influencers to stay informed and make decisions about their content; analytics and insights; and partner experience that provides support for influencers to address their needs, including reporting, payments, and support.

