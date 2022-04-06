Beacon One Day Trading Volume Hits $30,390.00 (BECN)

Beacon (BECN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 6th. During the last week, Beacon has traded down 8.9% against the dollar. One Beacon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.49 or 0.00001105 BTC on major exchanges. Beacon has a total market capitalization of $867,837.12 and approximately $30,390.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001483 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00014854 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000341 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 129.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00000200 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0878 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 52.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000012 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000046 BTC.

BECN is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

