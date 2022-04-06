Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.04 Per Share

Analysts expect Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.04 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Beazer Homes USA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.06. Beazer Homes USA posted earnings of $0.81 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA will report full year earnings of $5.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.26 to $5.66. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.08 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Beazer Homes USA.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $454.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.90 million. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on BZH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Beazer Homes USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Beazer Homes USA from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

NYSE:BZH opened at $15.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 15.69. Beazer Homes USA has a one year low of $14.38 and a one year high of $26.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.81. The stock has a market cap of $475.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 2.06.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BZH. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Beazer Homes USA during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,786,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 21.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,606 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 6,548 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 4.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 123,104 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 5,251 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 58,522.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,276 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 1.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 116,785 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Maryland, Indiana, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

