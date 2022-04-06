Beazley (LON:BEZ) Price Target Cut to GBX 500 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Beazley (LON:BEZ – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from GBX 585 ($7.67) to GBX 500 ($6.56) in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on BEZ. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Beazley in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 531 ($6.96) price objective on shares of Beazley in a research report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 615 ($8.07) price objective on shares of Beazley in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.87) price objective on shares of Beazley in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 610 ($8.00) price objective on shares of Beazley in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 496.10 ($6.51).
LON BEZ opened at GBX 412 ($5.40) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £2.51 billion and a PE ratio of 10.79. Beazley has a one year low of GBX 291.50 ($3.82) and a one year high of GBX 516.20 ($6.77). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 448.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 430.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.96.
In other Beazley news, insider Adrian Cox sold 3,414 shares of Beazley stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 486 ($6.37), for a total value of £16,592.04 ($21,760.05). Also, insider Sally Lake sold 4,841 shares of Beazley stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 414 ($5.43), for a total value of £20,041.74 ($26,284.25). Insiders have sold a total of 14,862 shares of company stock worth $6,854,559 in the last ninety days.
About Beazley (Get Rating)
Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.
See Also
- 3 Swing Trades With Good Upside
- Chevron Is Moving Higher On Analyst Upgrades
- Why Did Acuity Brands, Inc Fall After Strong Q2 Results?
- Time to Get in the Zone, AutoZone Stock
- JELD-WEN A Buy But Analysts Sentiment Is Slipping
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Beazley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.