Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Stake Boosted by Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,054 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 16.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,175,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,231,268,000 after buying an additional 1,323,224 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 62.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,570,401 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $631,857,000 after buying an additional 986,940 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 6.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,489,749 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,561,871,000 after purchasing an additional 837,802 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 197.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,184,689 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $291,220,000 after purchasing an additional 787,044 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 79.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,017,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $250,145,000 after purchasing an additional 451,172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BDX traded up $4.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $262.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,080,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,374,260. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.23. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $235.13 and a 1-year high of $280.62. The firm has a market cap of $74.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $265.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $254.73.

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.78. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.55 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is presently 60.21%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BDX. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus lifted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler lowered Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $310.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $276.00.

In other news, Director Claire Fraser sold 841 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.70, for a total transaction of $228,499.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 14,374 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total value of $3,908,290.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,625 shares of company stock valued at $5,868,516 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

