Belden (NYSE:BDC) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Belden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. TheStreet lowered Belden from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

NYSE:BDC traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.59. The stock had a trading volume of 402,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,150. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.04. Belden has a one year low of $41.38 and a one year high of $68.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.30 and a beta of 1.37.

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. Belden had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $638.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Belden will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Belden news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $219,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Belden by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 29,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Belden by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Belden by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Belden by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Belden by 0.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 73,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,267,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

