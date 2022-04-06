Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Get Bellerophon Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:BLPH opened at $2.33 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.91. The company has a market cap of $22.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of -0.53. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.77 and a fifty-two week high of $5.95.

Bellerophon Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BLPH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.15.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 24,134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.25% of Bellerophon Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

About Bellerophon Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its products include INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.