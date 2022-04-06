Belvoir Group PLC (LON:BLV) Increases Dividend to GBX 4.50 Per Share

Belvoir Group PLC (LON:BLV – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, April 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) per share on Monday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This is a boost from Belvoir Group’s previous dividend of $4.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

BLV opened at GBX 270 ($3.54) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.23, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of £100.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 247.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 254.04. Belvoir Group has a 12 month low of GBX 190 ($2.49) and a 12 month high of GBX 325.99 ($4.28).

Belvoir Group Company Profile

Belvoir Group PLC operates as a property franchise company in the United Kingdom. The company operates property franchises offering residential lettings and sales through 418 individual businesses primarily under the Belvoir, Newton Fallowell, Lovelle, Mortgage Advice Bureau, and Northwood brands. It also operates a network of financial advisers offering mortgage and other property related financial services.

