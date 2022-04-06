Belvoir Group PLC (LON:BLV) Increases Dividend to GBX 4.50 Per Share

Belvoir Group PLC (LON:BLV – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, April 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) per share on Monday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This is a boost from Belvoir Group’s previous dividend of $4.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
BLV opened at GBX 270 ($3.54) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.23, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of £100.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 247.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 254.04. Belvoir Group has a 12 month low of GBX 190 ($2.49) and a 12 month high of GBX 325.99 ($4.28).
Belvoir Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
