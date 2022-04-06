Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) CFO Alpana Wegner Sells 2,375 Shares

Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT – Get Rating) CFO Alpana Wegner sold 2,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total value of $29,616.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Alpana Wegner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 4th, Alpana Wegner sold 5,811 shares of Benefitfocus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total value of $73,276.71.

On Tuesday, February 1st, Alpana Wegner sold 28 shares of Benefitfocus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total value of $305.20.

NASDAQ BNFT traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.42. 113,840 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,421. The company has a market capitalization of $416.28 million, a P/E ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.77. Benefitfocus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.25 and a 12-month high of $15.20.

Benefitfocus ( NASDAQ:BNFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $75.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.01 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Benefitfocus, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BNFT. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Benefitfocus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 46,387.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,719 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 179.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,619 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 4,891 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 96.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,695 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,269 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 369.4% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,909 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 7,011 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BNFT. StockNews.com began coverage on Benefitfocus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Benefitfocus from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Benefitfocus currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans in the United States. Its products for employers comprise Benefitplace, a cloud-based benefits management portal that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; Health Insights, a data analytics solution; ACA Management and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; Billing & Payments, an application that synchronizes enrollment and billing information to streamline the monthly billing process, automate adjustments, and enhance accuracy of payments; and COBRA Administration, a solution that simplifies management of Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, benefits.

