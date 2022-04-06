Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) CFO Alpana Wegner Sells 5,811 Shares of Stock

Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT – Get Rating) CFO Alpana Wegner sold 5,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total value of $73,276.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Alpana Wegner also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Benefitfocus alerts:

On Friday, April 1st, Alpana Wegner sold 2,375 shares of Benefitfocus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total value of $29,616.25.

On Tuesday, February 1st, Alpana Wegner sold 28 shares of Benefitfocus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total value of $305.20.

BNFT opened at $12.42 on Wednesday. Benefitfocus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.25 and a twelve month high of $15.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.77.

Benefitfocus ( NASDAQ:BNFT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $75.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.01 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Benefitfocus, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 195.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,374 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 20,107 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,958 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 369.4% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,909 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 7,011 shares during the period. Siris Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Benefitfocus in the fourth quarter worth $6,883,000. Finally, Lynrock Lake LP boosted its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 90.8% in the fourth quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 1,608,751 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,149,000 after acquiring an additional 765,545 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Benefitfocus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Benefitfocus from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Benefitfocus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans in the United States. Its products for employers comprise Benefitplace, a cloud-based benefits management portal that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; Health Insights, a data analytics solution; ACA Management and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; Billing & Payments, an application that synchronizes enrollment and billing information to streamline the monthly billing process, automate adjustments, and enhance accuracy of payments; and COBRA Administration, a solution that simplifies management of Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, benefits.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Benefitfocus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benefitfocus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.