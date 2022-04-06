Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) CFO Alpana Wegner Sells 5,811 Shares of Stock

Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT – Get Rating) CFO Alpana Wegner sold 5,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total value of $73,276.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Alpana Wegner also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, April 1st, Alpana Wegner sold 2,375 shares of Benefitfocus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total value of $29,616.25.
- On Tuesday, February 1st, Alpana Wegner sold 28 shares of Benefitfocus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total value of $305.20.
BNFT opened at $12.42 on Wednesday. Benefitfocus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.25 and a twelve month high of $15.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.77.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 195.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,374 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 20,107 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,958 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 369.4% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,909 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 7,011 shares during the period. Siris Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Benefitfocus in the fourth quarter worth $6,883,000. Finally, Lynrock Lake LP boosted its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 90.8% in the fourth quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 1,608,751 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,149,000 after acquiring an additional 765,545 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Benefitfocus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Benefitfocus from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.
Benefitfocus Company Profile (Get Rating)
Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans in the United States. Its products for employers comprise Benefitplace, a cloud-based benefits management portal that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; Health Insights, a data analytics solution; ACA Management and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; Billing & Payments, an application that synchronizes enrollment and billing information to streamline the monthly billing process, automate adjustments, and enhance accuracy of payments; and COBRA Administration, a solution that simplifies management of Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, benefits.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Benefitfocus (BNFT)
