Berenberg Bank Raises Capital (LON:CAPD) Price Target to GBX 150

Capital (LON:CAPD – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 138 ($1.81) to GBX 150 ($1.97) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 42.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 124 ($1.63) target price on shares of Capital in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

Capital stock opened at GBX 105.32 ($1.38) on Tuesday. Capital has a twelve month low of GBX 62 ($0.81) and a twelve month high of GBX 108 ($1.42). The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.32. The company has a market capitalization of £198.79 million and a P/E ratio of 3.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 95.46 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 86.99.

Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various drilling solutions to customers in the minerals industry. It offers exploration drilling services, including air core, reverse circulation, diamond core, deep hole diamond, directional, and underground diamond drilling; mineral geochemical analysis laboratory services; and grade control drilling services, such as advanced/deep grade control, shallow grade control, reverse circulation, and underground diamond drilling.

