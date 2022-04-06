Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.25.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Berkeley Lights from $45.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. William Blair downgraded shares of Berkeley Lights from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Berkeley Lights from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Berkeley Lights from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th.
In other Berkeley Lights news, Director Jessica Hopfield acquired 80,000 shares of Berkeley Lights stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.28 per share, for a total transaction of $502,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 20.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of BLI stock traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.42. 72,933 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,339,799. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.25 and a 200 day moving average of $15.22. Berkeley Lights has a 52-week low of $5.07 and a 52-week high of $53.42. The company has a market cap of $434.31 million, a PE ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a quick ratio of 6.60, a current ratio of 7.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26). Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 84.00% and a negative return on equity of 31.78%. The business had revenue of $23.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Berkeley Lights will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.
Berkeley Lights Company Profile (Get Rating)
Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.
