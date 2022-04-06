Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.25.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Berkeley Lights from $45.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. William Blair downgraded shares of Berkeley Lights from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Berkeley Lights from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Berkeley Lights from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Get Berkeley Lights alerts:

In other Berkeley Lights news, Director Jessica Hopfield acquired 80,000 shares of Berkeley Lights stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.28 per share, for a total transaction of $502,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 20.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLI. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Berkeley Lights in the 2nd quarter worth about $551,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,936,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,429,000 after acquiring an additional 703,456 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 139.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 328,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,417,000 after buying an additional 191,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aegon Asset Management UK PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 118.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC now owns 269,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,268,000 after purchasing an additional 146,095 shares during the last quarter. 69.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BLI stock traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.42. 72,933 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,339,799. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.25 and a 200 day moving average of $15.22. Berkeley Lights has a 52-week low of $5.07 and a 52-week high of $53.42. The company has a market cap of $434.31 million, a PE ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a quick ratio of 6.60, a current ratio of 7.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26). Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 84.00% and a negative return on equity of 31.78%. The business had revenue of $23.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Berkeley Lights will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

Berkeley Lights Company Profile (Get Rating)

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Berkeley Lights Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkeley Lights and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.