Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Berry Corporation is an independent upstream energy company which focuses on the conventional, long-lived oil reserves principally in the San Joaquin basin of California. Berry Corporation, formerly known as Berry Petroleum Corporation, is based in Dallas, Texas. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Berry from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Berry from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Berry from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.13.

BRY stock opened at $10.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.03. The company has a market cap of $857.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.40 and a beta of 2.57. Berry has a twelve month low of $4.72 and a twelve month high of $11.54.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $208.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.87 million. Berry had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 3.07%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Berry will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Berry’s dividend payout ratio is presently -119.99%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Berry by 165.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,860 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 50,986 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Berry by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,879,432 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,085,000 after buying an additional 242,008 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Berry by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 83,539 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 9,090 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Berry by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 40,949 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Berry by 130.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 84,013 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 47,572 shares in the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

