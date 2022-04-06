Bessemer Group Inc. Boosts Position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,973 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EZU. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 20.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,956,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,608,000 after acquiring an additional 825,493 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 1,000.1% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 879,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,343,000 after acquiring an additional 799,370 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the third quarter valued at $38,085,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,152,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,409,000 after purchasing an additional 588,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,603,000.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF stock opened at $42.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.44. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 52 week low of $36.77 and a 52 week high of $47.13.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

