Bessemer Group Inc. Buys 388 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,108 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 224,894 shares of the airline’s stock worth $9,635,000 after buying an additional 56,800 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 94,374 shares of the airline’s stock worth $4,854,000 after buying an additional 20,674 shares during the period. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,815,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 26,799 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 774,212 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $33,167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,913 shares during the period. 78.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on LUV. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Southwest Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.94.

Shares of NYSE:LUV opened at $45.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.86 and its 200 day moving average is $45.84. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52 week low of $36.75 and a 52 week high of $64.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The airline reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.09. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 6.19% and a negative return on equity of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.29) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

