Bessemer Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) by 426.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,568 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 396 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 750 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 9,550 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on TDOC. Argus upgraded Teladoc Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $113.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Teladoc Health from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $170.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.43.

In related news, CFO Mala Murthy sold 6,717 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $471,802.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 3,513 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $246,753.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 14,842 shares of company stock worth $1,042,502 in the last quarter. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE TDOC opened at $71.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.71 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.59. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.08 and a 52-week high of $194.99.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.52. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.31% and a negative net margin of 21.09%. The business had revenue of $554.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Teladoc Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.